Diego Pavia ripped for his classless message to Indiana

Diego Pavia doing the money gesture

Vanderbilt Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia just added to his villainous aura.

A video of Pavia celebrating in a club after finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

In the video, Pavia can be seen partying with several people while an electronic sign that read “F**k Indiana” was being shown near him. Moreover, Pavia flashed a vulgar gesture toward the sign and in front of the camera as if he did not care about what people would say about his behavior. You can check out the video here.

Unfortunately for Pavia, his wild behavior has earned him more criticism and ridicule from people on social media.

Whether people like him or not, Pavia still has a job to do for the Commodores, who are scheduled to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 31.

Pavia was among the four finalists for the most prestigious individual award in college football, including eventual winner Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers, Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

