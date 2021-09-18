Dillon Gabriel out indefinitely after suffering fractured clavicle

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured clavicle on the final play of Friday’s loss to Louisville.

Gabriel revealed on social media that he will not need surgery, but there is no timetable for his return at this point.

Gabriel was injured on the final play of the game, a hook-and-ladder play with UCF down seven. Reports suggested his arm was in a sling following the loss.

This is a big blow for UCF, as Gabriel is a huge part of the team’s offense. Friday night’s game provided all the evidence needed to reach that conclusion, as Gabriel had a hand in all five of the Knights’ touchdowns. He passed for three of them, ran for another, and caught another.

UCF will likely have to turn to freshman Mikey Keene in Gabriel’s absence. The Knights don’t play again until Oct. 2, when they open AAC play against Navy.