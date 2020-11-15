DirecTV threw so much shade at Penn State, Nebraska

Penn State and Nebraska squared off on Saturday in what has historically been a matchup between two powerhouses, but that was not the case this year. Both programs are struggling so badly that even a TV provider took a ruthless swipe at them.

With Penn State and Nebraska both winless heading into Saturday’s game, DirecTV described the two teams as “freefalling Big Ten programs.”

This is uncalled for lmao pic.twitter.com/tJwNcLzMjx — Maxwell Bechtoldt (@CavsMax13) November 14, 2020

While harsh, the description was accurate. Nebraska won the game to improve to 1-2 on the season, while Penn State fell to 0-4.

Urban Meyer recently went viral for some advice he offered on fixing struggling programs. The Nittany Lions were one team he mentioned, and deservedly so. When the TV guide description of your game is insulting, you know things are not going well.