Urban Meyer goes viral for message about fixing struggling teams

Urban Meyer went viral on Saturday for a message he delivered about struggling teams.

According to Meyer, when it comes to struggling teams, usually one of three things are the problem.

The issues come down to: trust issues, dysfunctional environment, or selfishness.

Trust issues

Dysfunctional Environment

Selfishness@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down the 3 criteria every struggling team needs to examine on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/Am1p9Ya7Qn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

1) Trust Issues – The players don’t trust the coach, the coach doesn’t trust the players, or the players don’t trust each other.

2) Dysfunctional Environment – Expectations are really high, but we don’t work hard. Your work ethic must exceed or meet your expectations, Meyer says.

3) Selfishness – Football is an unselfish sport and requires a commitment to the team and doing the dirty work that isn’t necessarily fun.

Meyer says it’s not a matter of blaming the coaches or the players for programs like LSU, Penn State, and Michigan. He says the issue problem is one of those three things.

“When you hear LSU, Penn State, the Wolverines struggling, stop with the ‘bad players.’ I get sick of hearing that. It’s not the players. I don’t think it’s the coaches. But there’s something wrong. Lift the hood, find out one of those three things is usually the reason,” Meyer said.

How does Meyer have the grounds to say such things? Along with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, he has been one of the most successful coaches in college football. The 56-year-old has won three national championships at two different schools and had dominant runs at Utah, Florida, and Ohio State. He previously shared what he thought was a big issue with the 1-3 Wolverines.