Video: Oklahoma’s DJ Graham grabs unbelievable one-handed interception

Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham delivered a candidate for interception of the year Saturday in the team’s rivalry game against Nebraska.

With the Cornhuskers going for it on 4th and 18, Graham reached up for a one-handed interception and managed to hang on as he fell for a highlight-reel play.

D.J. Graham with one of the best INTs you’ll see all season. pic.twitter.com/Gt4t296KRh — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 18, 2021

Does it matter that this ended up costing Oklahoma yards, since an incompletion would have given them the ball anyway? Absolutely not. The play was too cool to ignore.

It’s not often you see defensive backs reeling in balls like that. It’s even notable when it happens at the NFL level, so Graham may have a bright future ahead of him.