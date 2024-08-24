DJ Uiagalelei hit with the memes after losing season debut for FSU

DJ Uiagalelei may be with a new team, but he’s still having the same results.

Uiagalelei on Saturday made his debut for the Florida State Seminoles. The team lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Uiagalelei, who began his career at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State and now FSU, went 19/27 for 193 yards. He also rushed 6 times for 7 yards.

Uiagalelei developed a reputation in the ACC for being unable to deliver against good opponents. That remained the case against the Yellow Jackets, and it resulted in the QB being hit with the memes.

Dj Uiagalelei losing to unranked teams on his 3rd college while cj stroud is a top 10 qb in the nfl is wild pic.twitter.com/JSFcQMNSaI — John (@iam_johnw) August 24, 2024

Billy, this is DJ Uiagalelei, he’s built like a linebacker with the speed and athleticism of a Running back. He is the ultimate weapon at QB. His only defect, in 1904 the forward pass was invented pic.twitter.com/iyAnDUZqoz — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) August 24, 2024

Dabo swinney looking at dj uiagalelei parents right now pic.twitter.com/L8nVCVXYqZ — John (@iam_johnw) August 24, 2024

This is Uiagalelei’s fifth college season and now his third school. His newest team is not off to the best start at 0-1.