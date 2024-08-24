 Skip to main content
DJ Uiagalelei hit with the memes after losing season debut for FSU

August 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
DJ Uiagalelei with the media

DJ Uiagalelei talks at a newcomer availability for FSU on February 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

DJ Uiagalelei may be with a new team, but he’s still having the same results.

Uiagalelei on Saturday made his debut for the Florida State Seminoles. The team lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Uiagalelei, who began his career at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State and now FSU, went 19/27 for 193 yards. He also rushed 6 times for 7 yards.

Uiagalelei developed a reputation in the ACC for being unable to deliver against good opponents. That remained the case against the Yellow Jackets, and it resulted in the QB being hit with the memes.

This is Uiagalelei’s fifth college season and now his third school. His newest team is not off to the best start at 0-1.

DJ UiagaleleiFlorida State Football
