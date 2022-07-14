Ex-Dolphins player shares awesome Nick Saban story

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder shared a story this week that would make Miss Terry proud.

Crowder was a rookie with the Dolphins in 2005, which was Saban’s first season as the team’s head coach. The ex-Florida Gators star now co-hosts “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor. JaMarcus Russell was a guest on the latest episode, and the topic of rookie talent shows came up. Crowder said he brought strippers to the Dolphins’ facility for his “rookie show.” Saban wasn’t having it.

According to Crowder, one of the dancers went over to Saban and “shook it” for the coach. Saban stood up and bailed.

“I brought strippers in the Dolphins’ facility. She walked in with nothing but a thong on and a Jason Taylor jersey, and she went up there, and Nick Saban was on a chair and she went up and shook it for Nick Saban,” Crowder said, as transcribed by Mark Heim of AL.com. “Nick Saban grabbed her hips, moved her to the side and ran up the stairs.”

Crowder also offered an explicit reason for why he believes Saban ran away. You can listen to the full discussion at around the 1-hour, 15-minute mark of the podcast episode.

We have learned from previous stories about Saban that the legendary Alabama coach has a shocking sense of humor. Apparently exotic dancers at the time facility is something he wants no part in, however.