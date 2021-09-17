Nick Saban blames your dirty mind for ‘deez nuts’ jokes

Nick Saban’s love of “deez nuts” jokes has been well established. But the Alabama head coach thinks you are to blame if you think dirty thoughts about the jokes.

The subject of “deez nuts” came up during Saban’s weekly radio show on Thursday. The Crimson Tide head coach tried to downplay things and suggests the jokes are up to one’s interpretation.

Saban on ‘deez’ talk. “It’s to anyone’s imagination what ‘this’ is or ‘these’ are. So it doesn’t mean … it’s whatever you think it is. Aight. If you think it’s something bad, then it’s something bad. But it doesn’t have to be anything bad. It can be whatever you think it is.” — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 17, 2021

Sorry, Nick, but nobody is that naïve. Nobody has almonds or peanuts or walnuts on their mind when a “deez nuts” joke comes up. They only have male body parts in mind.

Saban is probably just upset that he has been humanized by these jokes and may be losing some of his aura. He can’t be too happy with Jordan Battle.