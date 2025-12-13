Larry Brown Sports

Donald Trump had the most awkward coin toss at Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump was in attendance for Saturday’s annual Army-Navy game, but he did not exactly nail the coin toss.

Trump took part in the coin toss prior to Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. and was given the honor of actually tossing the coin. His form, however, left something to be desired. Instead of flipping the coin, the president more or less tossed it in the air underhand, sending it flying toward the Army captains.

It was not even clear that the coin actually flipped, much to the amusement of many viewers.

Trump is known to be a sports fan. He attended an NFL game earlier this season, and has offered some feedback on the league’s new kickoff rule. This is his third time attending the Army-Navy game in his role as commander-in-chief dating back to 2016.

Army wound up winning the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Navy promptly scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

