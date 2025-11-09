Amon-Ra St. Brown had a tribute for Donald Trump after scoring TD

Donald Trump attended Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., and one star wide receiver seemed happy to be playing in front of the president of the United States.

Amon-Ra St. Brown gave the Lions a 13-3 lead late in the first quarter when he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff. After he scored, St. Brown pointed up to the luxury suite where Trump was seated and broke out a special end zone celebration.

St. Brown did the “Trump Dance.”

Trump on Sunday became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a regular-season NFL game since 1978. He also was the first ever sitting president to attend the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The “Trump Dance” became popular among NFL players leading up to the presidential election last year, and Trump clearly still has some fans across the league.