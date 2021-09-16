Donte Williams unlikely to remain USC head coach even if he goes undefeated?

Donte Williams was appointed USC’s interim head coach when Clay Helton was fired on Monday. But Williams may not stick in the position for long, regardless of how well he does.

The LA Times’ Ryan Kartje reported on Tuesday that Williams was informed that USC will conduct a full national search for a new head football coach. The search will be conducted regardless of how the team performs under Williams, Kartje says Williams was told.

However, even if Williams doesn’t remain as USC’s head coach, the program apparently would like to retain him in some capacity.

Williams joined USC last year as cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He played at Syracuse and Idaho State and went into coaching in 2007. This is Williams’ first time serving in a coaching capacity above position coach.

USC is 1-1 this season following the embarrassing loss to Stanford that cost Helton his job.