Report: Duke to hire Mike Elko as new head coach

So much for the Jason Garrett rumors.

After losing out on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who chose the Virginia job, Duke apparently is now turning to Mike Elko.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Duke is finalizing a deal to make Elko their new head coach.

Sources: Duke is finalizing a deal to make Texas A&M DC MIke Elko the school’s next head coach. He’s the former DC at Notre Dame and Wake Forest. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2021

Elko, 44, has been Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator since 2018. Before that, he served as the DC at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green.

Duke appeared to have made Elliott their top choice and then had Elko next. They also were said to have been considering Garrett, as well as Jeff Monken and Troy Calhoun, for the position.

The Blue Devils pushed out David Cutcliffe two weeks ago, who was the program’s coach since 2008. They have gone 5-18 over the last two seasons.