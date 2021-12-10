Report: Jason Garrett the ‘frontrunner’ for Duke job

Duke’s football team has been struggling recently, but they may have found the answer to their problems.

The Blue Devils are looking for a new coach after pushing out David Cutcliffe. They had interest in former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who took the Virginia job. Now they may have a leading candidate for the job.

ESPN’s Suzy Kolber reported on Friday that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is the “frontrunner” for Duke.

Hearing Jason Garrett is frontrunner for Duke HC job. Having witnessed Jason behind the scenes speaking to/teaching young men-incredibly powerful and truly inspirational! A great fit! Hope this happens! #Duke — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) December 10, 2021

We shared on Wednesday that Garrett was being viewed as a candidate for the Duke job. They also were said to have been considering Texas A&M offensive coordinator Mike Elko, Army’s Jeff Monken and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun for the position.

Garrett, 55, was fired by the New York Giants just before Thanksgiving during his second season as their offensive coordinator. He previously served as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach.

All of Garrett’s coaching experience has come at the NFL level.

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports