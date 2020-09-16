Dylan McCaffrey to transfer from Michigan after Joe Milton wins QB job

Dylan McCaffrey is on his way out of Michigan.

As first reported by Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, McCaffrey intends to transfer from the Wolverines. The quarterback plans to opt out of the 2020 season, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

McCaffrey was the most experienced quarterback on the Michigan roster. That’s not saying much, as he’s played in only 10 career games and thrown just 35 passes. He was not expected to start, however, having apparently lost the quarterback job to junior Joe Milton.

Joe Milton had won the QB job outright and the #Michigan staff raves about his potential from what I've heard. He has a huge arm and moves well, and they have been very excited about his development this off-season. https://t.co/q2ZIQe9KvG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 16, 2020

Michigan used both McCaffrey and Milton at times last year. Jim Harbaugh has had ample time to evaluate both. With Milton winning the job, McCaffrey simply saw the writing on the wall.