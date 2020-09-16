 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 16, 2020

Dylan McCaffrey to transfer from Michigan after Joe Milton wins QB job

September 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Michigan logo

Dylan McCaffrey is on his way out of Michigan.

As first reported by Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, McCaffrey intends to transfer from the Wolverines. The quarterback plans to opt out of the 2020 season, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

McCaffrey was the most experienced quarterback on the Michigan roster. That’s not saying much, as he’s played in only 10 career games and thrown just 35 passes. He was not expected to start, however, having apparently lost the quarterback job to junior Joe Milton.

Michigan used both McCaffrey and Milton at times last year. Jim Harbaugh has had ample time to evaluate both. With Milton winning the job, McCaffrey simply saw the writing on the wall.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus