EA Sports set to bring back ‘NCAA Football’ series in 2023?

Ever since the reveal that EA Sports plans to bring back its popular “NCAA Football” video game series, fans have waited for any news on when the next game might be released. We might have something of a hint.

Matt Brown of Extra Points obtained a redacted copy of a licensing proposal from EA to NCAA schools. It proposes a four-year initial exclusivity window starting in 2023.

Got another copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, dated Jan 15, with fewer redactions than previous copies. Here's a bit more info on the money schools may make from the game: Appears to be a four year license proposal pic.twitter.com/tVNegAXd8P — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 25, 2021

While the proposed royalty rate is redacted, the document reveals a previous proposal of 8.5 percent. Notably, schools would receive royalty money in tiers based partly on how popular their downloadable in-game content proves to be.

Licensing issues ended the series after the 2014 edition of the game, but with image and licensing rights rules being worked out by the NCAA, the pathway was paved for the game to return. Let’s just say everyone was pretty excited about it, and any possible news on a year of return will only get fans more excited.