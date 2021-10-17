Ed Orgeron accused of having ‘girlfriends’ interfering at LSU practices

LSU announced on Sunday that they surprisingly are parting ways with Ed Orgeron after the season.

Orgeron is a pretty well-liked figure who had success at LSU. So now we have hit the part in our programming where LSU has to leak negative information about the subject in an effort to try justifying the move.

One story about LSU parting ways with Orgeron said the head coach was losing his way character-wise. The Athletic’s Brody Miller reported that Orgeron was accused of hitting on the pregnant wife of an LSU official at a gas station. News of that story made its way around LSU leadership, including the athletic director.

WBRZ’s Matt Trent also reported Sunday that Orgeron had “girlfriends” at LSU practice. The presence of these women reportedly interfered with matters.

With regards to Orgeron's personal life bleeding into his coaching life, sources also tell @WBRZ that there were multiple practices where "girlfriends" would be in attendance at prax and would "interfere". To the degree of children of the women taking part in drills with team. — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) October 17, 2021

The gist of the leaks is that Orgeron lost his focus and priorities after winning the national championship in the 2019 season. The reality is that this sort of stuff tends to be overlooked when the team is winning, but becomes a problem when they’re not.

Orgeron, 60, filed for divorce from his wife in April 2020. The two were married for 23 years but had been living apart for a few months before the divorce filing.

Coach O is set to receive a massive buyout from LSU amid the news.

LSU is 4-3 this season after going 5-5 last year, the season following their incredible national championship run in 2019. Orgeron has also faced questions relating to a Title IX matter.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports