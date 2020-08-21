Ed Orgeron addresses report about his knowledge of alleged Derrius Guice rape

Derrius Guice was accused of raping multiple women while at LSU in an explosive report that was published this week, and some questions were raised about how much Ed Orgeron knew. The Tigers head coach says he had no knowledge of the alleged assaults.

Two women told USA Today that they were sexually assaulted by Guice when the running back was a freshman in 2016. One anonymous former LSU football recruit says he was dating one of the victims at the time, and he steered clear of Guice during his redshirt freshman season because he “probably would have lost my (expletive) on him.” The former player also claimed Orgeron spoke with him about the alleged sexual assault a year after it happened.

“(Orgeron) said, ‘Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’” the former LSU player told USA Today.

The player said he is unaware of how Orgeron found out about the alleged sexual encounter between his then-girlfriend and Guice. He does, however, believe Orgeron knew it was not consensual and says he “lost all respect” for the coach.

Orgeron issued a statement on Thursday night addressing the USA Today report. He said he will not reveal the full details of his conversation with the anonymous former player, but added that “any insinuation that I had knowledge of his girlfriend and Derrius Guice is completely false.”

Multiple members of the LSU coaching staff were reportedly informed about the sexual assaults, but the university never conducted an official investigation.

Guice was released by the Washington Football Team earlier this month following a domestic violence arrest. The details from that incident were quite disturbing. Between the arrest and the LSU allegations, his days in the NFL may be over.