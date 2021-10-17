Ed Orgeron to receive massive buyout from LSU

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, but he is still going to get plenty of money from the school.

Orgeron and LSU have reached an agreement to part ways after the year, according to multiple reports. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was told Orgeron will receive his full buyout as part of the deal, which is roughly $17 million.

The buyout is huge but not unprecedented. That number is similar to what we saw when Willie Taggart was fired by Florida State in only his second year with the program in 2019.

Orgeron led LSU to a huge win upset over Florida on Saturday, but that apparently made no difference for his job status. One report claimed Orgeron was pushed out for a pretty surprising reason.