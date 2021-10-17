Reason LSU moving on from Ed Orgeron revealed?

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It’s also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room.

Shortly after it was reported that Orgeron and LSU have agreed to part ways following the 2021 season, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was told by a source that no one wants to work with Orgeron anymore. That apparently includes both players and coaches.

A source familiar with the situation at LSU: “It’s one of those things where no one wanted to be there anymore. The players didn’t want to play for him, the coaches didn’t want to coach for him.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 17, 2021

That just doesn’t add up. LSU had lost back-to-back games against tough opponents in Auburn and Kentucky heading into Saturday’s game against Florida. The talk of Orgeron being on the hot seat made more sense prior to this weekend. Most people assumed it would cool down a bit after the Tigers beat Florida, though Orgeron didn’t really address the speculation after the game.

If LSU’s players and coaches have given up on Orgeron, how did they fight their way to a 49-42 win over the 20th-ranked team in the country? That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

It’s possible that LSU’s administration and boosters wanted Orgeron out. Perhaps they expected better results after winning it all two seasons ago and thought Orgeron would turn their program into something like what Nick Saban has created at Alabama.

