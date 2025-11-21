Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron could have path to rejoin LSU as a coach

Ed Orgeron in an LSU shirt
Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against McNeese State Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The thought of Ed Orgeron returning to the LSU Tigers football program seems pretty wild, but it might actually be a reality.

Lane Kiffin has been considering leaving Ole Miss to take either the LSU or Florida Gators head coach job. Various oddsmakers have him as a leading contender for either position. And one report says that if he were to leave for the LSU job, he could bring Orgeron with him.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Thursday that LSU is open to having Orgeron on Kiffin’s staff if Lane were to become the Tigers’ head coach.

What are the actual chances of Orgeron joining Kiffin’s staff at LSU? Probably about the same as Kiffin’s chances of accepting the Tigers job.

Kiffin and Orgeron have a long history. Kiffin brought Orgeron with him to Tennessee as his defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. Then when Kiffin bolted for USC after one year, Orgeron joined him in Los Angeles.

Orgeron said recently that he would love to return to LSU. After bringing the program a national championship in the 2019 season, he was fired in 2021. He had fallen off and lost his drive to compete for a national title, but the 64-year-old seems interested in getting back into coaching. It doesn’t hurt that he is nearing the end of his the payments for his $16.9 million buyout from LSU.

Perhaps this report was published to help lure Kiffin to LSU amid reports that he is also being courted by the Florida Gators.

