Ed Orgeron is open to returning to LSU

Ed Orgeron recently revealed that he is looking to return to coaching, and the former national champion would love to have his old job back.

Orgeron was the head coach at LSU before the school pushed him out in 2021 and hired Brian Kelly. Many were surprised by LSU’s decision to part ways with Orgeron, as the Louisiana native had gone undefeated with the Tigers in 2019 while leading them to a national title.

During a Wednesday interview with Evan Cohen of ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike” show, Orgeron was asked if he would ever consider returning to LSU if the school had interest. The 64-year-old gave an emphatic yes.

“Oh, I’d love to. You kidding me? I’m one phone call away,” Orgeron said. “I just gotta get in my truck. I could be there today.”

Cohen then asked if Orgeron would consider working under Lane Kiffin if LSU were to hire Kiffin. Orgeron worked alongside and under Kiffin at both USC and Tennessee.

“Yeah, I’d consider it,” Orgeron said. “I love LSU. I’ve still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I coached with coach (Les) Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers and I’m getting back to coaching. For sure I’d consider it, no doubt.”

Ed Orgeron on a return to LSU 👀



“I’m one call away.”



Also says he’d consider being an assistant if Lane Kiffin were HC. pic.twitter.com/CZ4wJAW5Np — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 29, 2025

There is almost no chance of LSU bringing Orgeron back. It is notable that he would be open to it, however, especially after the way his tenure with the school ended.

Orgeron was content to take his massive buyout from LSU and walk, but there were several unflattering reports that emerged about him after he was dismissed. Most people believed at least some of those reports came from LSU as a way to justify firing Orgeron.

Apparently there are no hard feelings. Orgeron wants to return to the sideline in 2026, so it makes sense that he is leaving all options open.