Ed Orgeron could be good fit for Tulane job

Ed Orgeron has not coached since 2021, but he might actually have a chance to land a new job close to home.

Video recently emerged of Orgeron attending Tulane’s win in the American Conference Championship game on Friday night. He even let loose a “Roll Wave” for the cameras in his distinctive style.

Coach O to Tulane? Almost seems too perfect.pic.twitter.com/CPk8bmzmtJ — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) December 6, 2025

Tulane, notably, has a head coaching vacancy to fill. While current coach Jon Sumrall will remain with the Green Wave through the College Football Playoff, but he has already accepted the Florida job. That has led some to wonder if Orgeron, a Louisiana native, could be a candidate for the Tulane opening. This will do nothing to quiet that chatter.

Orgeron, 64, has indicated he would be interested in coaching again. He was linked to two other head coaching jobs, but both ultimately went to other candidates. The Tulane job would allow him to stay close to home and recruit in Louisiana, a state he obviously knows well.

Orgeron is still beloved at LSU for leading the school to a national title in 2019. There has even been some talk that Lane Kiffin could consider adding him to the staff again moving forward.