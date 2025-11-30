Florida has hired a new head coach

The Florida Gators have a new head football coach.

Jon Sumrall had agreed to a six-year deal to become the new head coach at Florida, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. The Tulane coach will get a salary of around $7.5 million per year with his new school.

The contract includes “significant incentives,” according to Thamel.

Sources: Florida is finalizing a six-year deal to make Tulane’s Jon Sumrall the head coach at an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/woryZCvedm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2025

Sumrall emerged as the favorite for the Florida job after the school pivoted away from Lane Kiffin. While Kiffin was said to be Florida’s top choice, all signs point to him leaving Ole Miss to become the next head coach at LSU.

The 43-year-old Sumrall has been one of the hottest names on the head coach market. He had also received interest from Auburn, which hired former USF coach Alex Golesh on Sunday.

Sumrall coached Troy for two seasons from 2022-2023 and is in his second season at Tulane. Troy went 23-4 over his two seasons as head coach, and Tulane has gone 19-7 in his two seasons. They are ranked 24th in the nation and improved 10-2 on the year with a win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Sumrall will be Florida’s third different head coach since 2021. The Gators fired Billy Napier earlier this season after he went 22-23 in three-plus years with the program.