Bowling Green hires former Heisman Trophy winner as new head coach

Bowling Green has hired a former Heisman Trophy winner as its new head coach.

Eddie George has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach at Bowling Green, the Toledo Blade reported on Sunday. George was one of three finalists who interviewed for the job on Friday along with Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns and UMass offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian.

George had been the head coach at FCS school Tennessee State the last four seasons. He went 9-13 in his first two years with the program and then led a turnaround. George led Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs this past season and was named Coach of the Year in the Big South-OVC.

Former Titans great Eddie George speaks to the crowd during halftime ceremonies at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 51-year-old George will inherit a Bowling Green team that went 7-6 each of the last two seasons under Scot Loeffler. The Falcons have lost three consecutive bowl games.

George is best known for being a former Heisman Trophy winner and star NFL running back. He spent the majority of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and made the Pro Bowl four times. George had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his nine years in the NFL. He remains the Titans’ all-time leading rusher with 10,009 career rushing yards.

A former star at Ohio State, George won the Heisman in 1995. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

George received consideration for one NFL head coach job this offseason, and it seems like his ultimate goal is to coach at the professional level. The Bowling Green job is another logical stepping stone.