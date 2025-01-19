Former Heisman Trophy winner to interview for Bears job

The Chicago Bears are reportedly planning to bring in a former NFL star to interview for their head coach vacancy.

Eddie George was scheduled to interview for the Bears head coach job on Sunday, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

George just finished his fourth season as the head coach at Tennessee State. He was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year after leading the FCS school to a co-championship in their conference. The Tigers went 9-4 this year, which was their best season since George took over in 2021.

George, of course, is best known for being a former Heisman Trophy winner and star running back. The 51-year-old played the majority of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and made the Pro Bowl four times. George had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his nine years in the NFL.

A former star at Ohio State, George won the Heisman in 1995. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

George seemed to get a foot in the door with the Bears a couple years ago. He now has an opportunity to state his case for the team’s head coach job.