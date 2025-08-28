The Eddie George era at Bowling Green gets off to best start possible

The Eddie George era at Bowling Green got off to the best possible start during their season-opening game on Thursday.

The Bowling Green Falcons were hosting the Lafayette Leopards at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, in the first game of the season for both teams. It was also George’s first game at Bowling Green after he spent four seasons at Tennessee State.

On the opening play of Thursday’s game, Cameron Pettaway returned the kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to put his Falcons up 6-0.

BOWLING GREEN RETURNS ITS OPENING GAME KICKOFF FOR THE TD 😱



It's the SECOND-STRAIGHT season they've done this! pic.twitter.com/dt2FwThPH2 — ESPN (@espn) August 28, 2025

What a perfect start for Bowling Green. What’s crazy is that was the second year in a row the team returned the opening kickoff of their first game for a touchdown.

George, who won a Heisman Trophy as a running back at Ohio State, coached at Tennessee State from 2021-2024. The Tigers went 24-22 during his four years at the helm. Now he is looking to show what he can do in the Mid-American Conference. You can’t start any better than that.