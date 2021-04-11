Eddie George to become head coach at Tennessee State

Another FCS school is hoping that bringing in a big-name former pro as head coach will provide a spark to its football program.

Tennessee State will name former Titans running back Eddie George its new football coach, as first reported by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. George will replace the outgoing Rod Reed, who has coached the Tigers since 2010.

Former Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George will be new coach at Tennessee State, sources told @Stadium. TSU, currently coached by Rod Reed, plays Southeast Missouri today in final game of spring. George, who has no coaching experience, is 1st major hire by AD Mikki Allen — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 11, 2021

While George has no direct connection to the school, he’s obviously a big name in the state. He starred at running back for the Titans franchise from 1996-2003, embracing the organization’s move from Houston to Nashville and becoming a fan favorite. He was also wildly successful in college, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1995 while at Ohio State.

George has no coaching experience to speak of, having focused on an acting career after his retirement from the NFL in 2004. The gamble is that his presence will help with recruiting, and improve the fortunes of a team that has just one appearance in the FCS playoff since 1999.

A similar hire has been working out well at another FCS school, which has no doubt been noticed by Tennessee State.