Eddie George eyeing big opponent for his Tennessee State team

Eddie George is ambitiously eyeing a big opponent for his Tennessee State football team.

George, a former Ohio State star, wants his team to play the Buckeyes, and has even discussed the idea with Ohio State AD Gene Smith.

Eddie George said he talked to Gene Smith this week about the possibility of Ohio State playing Tennessee State in the future. “I would love that,” George said. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 15, 2022

This would probably be an easy win for Ohio State, but it should be a quality experience for George’s program. The money and visibility would do a lot for an FCS school, and George’s players get to test themselves against some of the very best that college football has to offer.

George was hired by Tennessee State as head coach about a year ago. He led the team to a 5-6 record in his first season at the helm.