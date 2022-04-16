 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 15, 2022

Eddie George eyeing big opponent for his Tennessee State team

April 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Eddie George speaking

Former Titans great Eddie George speaks to the crowd during halftime ceremonies at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
Gw45648

Eddie George is ambitiously eyeing a big opponent for his Tennessee State football team.

George, a former Ohio State star, wants his team to play the Buckeyes, and has even discussed the idea with Ohio State AD Gene Smith.

This would probably be an easy win for Ohio State, but it should be a quality experience for George’s program. The money and visibility would do a lot for an FCS school, and George’s players get to test themselves against some of the very best that college football has to offer.

George was hired by Tennessee State as head coach about a year ago. He led the team to a 5-6 record in his first season at the helm.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus