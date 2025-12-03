Eli Manning has a hilarious post about Lane Kiffin-Ole Miss split

Eli Manning is weighing in on the messy situation involving his alma mater.

Former Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin formally departed from the university over the weekend to accept the same position with rival school LSU. It was an extremely acrimonious breakup (to say the least), especially with Ole Miss still slated to compete in this season’s College Football Playoff beginning later in December.

During his introductory press conference for LSU on Monday, Kiffin made a big claim about angry Ole Miss fans. He alleged that one irate fan tried to run him off the road as he was on his way to the airport to leave for Louisiana.

That led to an absolutely priceless post from the retired former NFL quarterback Manning. In a quote-post to X, Manning simply wrote, “Oops!”

Manning, now 44 years old, played his college ball at Ole Miss from 1999-2003 and eventually had his No. 10 jersey retired by the program. Clearly, he was joking there that he himself was the fan who (allegedly) attempted to run Kiffin off the road.

In any case, Ole Miss fans are (rightfully) incensed about Kiffin’s departure and pelted him on video with boos and expletives as he boarded the plane for Baton Rouge. Even current Ole Miss players have accused Kiffin of lying to their team, and one legendary former NFL coach also just ripped Kiffin over the “disgrace” move.