Son of Steelers legend announces his college commitment

Elijah Burress, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Plaxico Burress, announced his college commitment on Saturday.

Burress, who plays wide receiver like his father, announced that he has committed to Notre Dame.

Elijah is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He just completed his junior season at DePaul Catholic in New Jersey.

Elijah had 11 scholarship offers according to 247 Sports, and Notre Dame was the most prominent school in the mix. Burress was also considering Duke.

MaxPreps listed Burress as having 25 catches for 434 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior in 2023.

Burress’ father played at Michigan State under Nick Saban from 1998-1999. In just two seasons with the Spartans, Plaxico had 118 catches for 1,970 yards and 17 touchdowns. He became the No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Steelers and had 4,206 yards and 23 touchdowns over six seasons with Pittsburgh. Burress also shined with the New York Giants from 2005-2008. He caught 33 touchdowns and helped the Giants win the Super Bowl.

Elijah is the second son of a former Steelers star to commit to Notre Dame recently, joining Ike Taylor’s son.