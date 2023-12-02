Son of Ex-Steelers CB commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed another major commitment on Friday with cornerback Ivan Taylor, the son of retired Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor, announcing his intent to play in South Bend.

“They’re definitely different when it comes down to talking football and just being good people overall,” Taylor told ESPN. “I feel like that was [something] definitely [that stood out]. If you take the stadium out of it, money out of it, NIL out of it, it’s the coaches, the coaches hands down are just [different]. If they really want you, they’ll tell you. They’ll show you.”

ESPN ranked the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Taylor as the nation’s No. 30 overall player and the No. 5 cornerback. They also have him ranked as one of the five best players from the state of Florida.

For the Fighting Irish, Taylor is their 10th overall commit of the class and their highest-ranked to date. They beat out Alabama, USC, Penn State, Michigan and a host of others for Taylor’s services.

Taylor had been a top target of Notre Dame dating back to his workout at Irish Invasion Camp over the summer. He made several other visits to South Bend following that workout, and even attended the Pittsburgh and Wake Forest games.

The four-star recruit was a standout at Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange and if he signs, would be Notre Dame’s highest-ranked cornerback since ESPN began compiling ranked players in 2006.