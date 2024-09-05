Embarrassing detail emerges about Florida State after 0-2 start

The Florida State Seminoles have arguably gotten off to the worst start of any team this college football season, and it keeps getting worse for them.

The Seminoles have lost to unranked Georgia Tech and Boston College, the second of those defeats coming at home by 15 points. The defeats came despite what is likely one of the bigger NIL budgets in college football.

The Seminoles had an NIL budget for the season of roughly $12 million, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Roughly $2 million of that was devoted to rebuilding their defensive front, but that unit was largely ineffective in the 28-13 loss to Boston College.

The Seminoles also brought in transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has underwhelmed in two games. Some Florida State fans already sound eager to give another player a shot at the position.

Florida State has the upcoming weekend off before they face Memphis at home on Sept. 14. That should be a winnable game for them, but so were the first two. Nick Saban’s recent warning about transfers and NIL money sounds quite prescient now.