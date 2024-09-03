FSU fans started brutal 3-word chant during game vs. Boston College

Florida State fans have apparently seen enough of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

FSU trailed Boston College 14-6 entering the third quarter of their Monday matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The game, at that point, was far from out of hand. But Uiagalelei didn’t help his team’s cause when he threw an interception during his team’s first drive of the second half.

Boston College scored a touchdown two plays later to go up 21-6 early in the third. Uiagalelei’s blunder seemed to have pushed a lot of the home crowd over the edge. Several FSU supporters began chanting for Uiagalelei to be replaced by sophomore QB Brock Glenn.

“We want Brock! We want Brock!” Florida State fans started chanting after their team went down two scores.

A "WE WANT BROCK" chant breaks out after Boston College takes a two-touchdown lead over Florida State. FSU fans at the Doak have seen all they want of DJ Uiagalelei. pic.twitter.com/LKpl22jLdy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2024

Uiagalelei hearing his own home fans calling for him to be benched might just be the death knell for his confidence.

Florida State fans were already frustrated with Uiagelelei after his rough first half. The senior QB went 8/21 for 108 yards before halftime and botched several easy throws that could have made the game much closer.

Uiagelelei finished 21/42 for 272 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the contest, which FSU lost 28-13.

The fans didn’t get to see Glenn get a chance like they chanted for. But unless Uiagelelei’s play drastically improves, they may get what they asked for soon enough.