Nick Saban already dropped an S-bomb on ‘College GameDay’

Nick Saban has officially been welcomed to the world of live television, as it took him just two weeks of “College GameDay” to start dropping swear words.

Saban went viral after dropping an S-bomb during his second-ever GameDay appearance. The former Alabama coach was discussing certain schools’ NIL budgets and sought to drive home the importance of spending all that money on the right personnel.

“You guys keep talking about a $20 million roster,” Saban said. “If you don’t pay the right guys, you’re s–t out of luck.”

Kirk Herbstreit responded by jokingly congratulating Saban on breaking the internet.

ESPN doesn’t necessarily want Saban making a habit of this, but that combination of knowledge and blunt honesty is precisely what they wanted from him on TV. It’s safe to say they won’t be that upset.

Saban has quite eagerly played up the grumpiness since announcing his retirement from coaching. Believe it or not, he is well on his way to becoming a beloved media figure against all the odds.