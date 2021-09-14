Eric Bieniemy reportedly a candidate for USC job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been part of the NFL head coaching search process the past two offseasons, but could he end up taking a high-profile college job instead?

People around the NFL believe Bieniemy will emerge as a candidate for the USC head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Bieniemy is from Southern California and has told those close to him that USC is one of the college jobs he might entertain.

Bieniemy said this past offseason that he is disappointed he has not landed a head coaching job in the NFL. He has been passed over for some jobs, but he has also been selective. Bieniemy has a great gig at the moment as the offensive coordinator in an offense that features Patrick Mahomes and is one of the best in the league. He is likely waiting for the perfect opportunity, and it is unclear if that is how he views the USC job.

USC fired Clay Helton on Monday after he had gone 45-24 with the Trojans since 2015. In addition to Bieniemy, here are several other potential candidates to replace Helton.