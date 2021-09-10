ESPN’s Allison Williams shares why she is not reporting this fall

Allison Williams will not be on the sidelines for college football games this season, and the ESPN reporter took to social media this week to explain why.

Williams announced on Twitter Thursday that she has decided to take the 2021 season off. She said she met with her doctor and a fertility specialist and determined she is not going to get the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, which is why she does not feel comfortable working.

Here’s the full statement:

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

Williams, 37, does sideline reporting for college football and college basketball with ESPN. She said the network has been supportive of her decision and that she looks forward to returning to work.