 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 10, 2021

ESPN’s Allison Williams shares why she is not reporting this fall

September 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Allison Williams ESPN

Allison Williams will not be on the sidelines for college football games this season, and the ESPN reporter took to social media this week to explain why.

Williams announced on Twitter Thursday that she has decided to take the 2021 season off. She said she met with her doctor and a fertility specialist and determined she is not going to get the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, which is why she does not feel comfortable working.

Here’s the full statement:

Williams, 37, does sideline reporting for college football and college basketball with ESPN. She said the network has been supportive of her decision and that she looks forward to returning to work.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus