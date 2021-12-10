ESPN’s Desmond Howard commits blunder talking about Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has lit up the stat sheet over the last month or so of the season, but there was one game during that stretch that the Crimson Tide had some trouble finding the end zone. It certainly was not their win over Arkansas, despite what Desmond Howard may think.

Howard, who is an ESPN analyst, made a funny mistake while interviewing Young on Thursday. He asked Young what adjustments Alabama made in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia after not looking great offensively “a couple weeks ago against Arkansas.” Howard obviously misspoke, as Young threw for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 win over the Razorbacks on Nov. 20.

Here’s the clip:

Desmond Howard to Bryce Young: "A couple weeks ago against Arkansas, you guys offensively just didn't look that great…" vs Arkansas

Bryce Young: 31-40, 559 yards, 5 TD

Brian Robinson: 122 rush yards

42 points, 29 first downs (6-11 on 3rd down) ??? https://t.co/VPSgcxFaUn pic.twitter.com/VoOqN8UXFQ — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 10, 2021

Howard was clearly referencing the Auburn game, which was a 24-22 win by Alabama on Nov. 27. While Young still threw for more than 300 yards in that game, the Tide struggled and needed four overtimes to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Young didn’t correct Howard when he responded, so he likely realized that Howard meant to say “Auburn” and not “Arkansas.”

Young is a Heisman Trophy finalist and the heavy favorite to win the award. Georgia was dominant defensively all season, but Young managed to pick the Bulldogs apart. We can only imagine what he’ll do to Cincinnati on New Year’s Eve.