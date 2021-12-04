Bryce Young Heisman hype grows after first half performance vs. Georgia

The race for the Heisman Trophy has been wide open for much of the season, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may have made the final statement on Saturday.

Young was outstanding in the first half of Saturday’s SEC Championship, lighting up Georgia’s dominant defense. Young went 17-for-27 for 286 yards, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 40 yards on the ground, and rushed for a third touchdown.

The hype was entirely justified. Alabama put up 365 total yards on a Georgia defense that has averaged 231 yards allowed per game all season. It was enough for many to anoint Young the Heisman frontrunner before halftime.

Georgia allowed 231 yards per game before today. Alabama now has 363 in 1st half. It would be great to see a defensive player win the Heisman — but it won’t happen if Bryce Young keeps this up (286 yards passing, 38 rushing, 3 total TDs). — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) December 4, 2021

Bryce Young is going to win the Heisman from this game isn’t he? — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) December 4, 2021

Nevermind my all-defense ballot. Bryce Young is winning the Heisman today. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 4, 2021

Bryce Young is destroying Georgia's historically elite defense. A Heisman performance, win or lose. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2021

Bryce Young is winning the Heisman right in front of our eyes. #Alabama — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 4, 2021

It’s hard to argue with any of that. Young lit up a historically great defense on a huge stage. If that isn’t what Heisman voters are looking for, it’s hard to figure out what would sway them.

Young certainly appears to have matured from earlier in the season when he was causing Nick Saban to nearly lose his mind. The Heisman may well be in the quarterback’s future after Saturday.

Photo: Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports