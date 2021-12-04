 Skip to main content
Saturday, December 4, 2021

Bryce Young Heisman hype grows after first half performance vs. Georgia

December 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bryce Young wearing headphones

The race for the Heisman Trophy has been wide open for much of the season, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may have made the final statement on Saturday.

Young was outstanding in the first half of Saturday’s SEC Championship, lighting up Georgia’s dominant defense. Young went 17-for-27 for 286 yards, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 40 yards on the ground, and rushed for a third touchdown.

The hype was entirely justified. Alabama put up 365 total yards on a Georgia defense that has averaged 231 yards allowed per game all season. It was enough for many to anoint Young the Heisman frontrunner before halftime.

It’s hard to argue with any of that. Young lit up a historically great defense on a huge stage. If that isn’t what Heisman voters are looking for, it’s hard to figure out what would sway them.

Young certainly appears to have matured from earlier in the season when he was causing Nick Saban to nearly lose his mind. The Heisman may well be in the quarterback’s future after Saturday.

Photo: Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

