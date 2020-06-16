Report: ESPN still considering Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler for ‘Monday Night Football’

There have been rumors that ESPN could consider shifting its top college football broadcast duo to “Monday Night Football” for the 2020 season, and that is apparently something the network has yet to rule out entirely.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN has yet to settle on replacements for “Monday Night Football” due to uncertainty about the college football season. If the college season is delayed significantly or canceled, ESPN could move its top college duo of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler to “Monday Night Football.” However, if the NCAA season begins on time, Herbsreit and Fowler will likely remain in their current roles.

ESPN has officially moved on from Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, and they are focusing on internal candidates after a slew of former NFL quarterbacks turned down the network’s massive offers. Assuming Herbstreit and Fowler don’t take over on “Monday Night Football,” the top candidates include Louis Riddick and Steve Levy.

We know of at least one former player who is extremely popular among fans that wants the job, but it does not seem likely that he will get it.