ESPN’s Todd Blackledge caught on hot mic being critical of Pitt

Todd Blackledge offered some reasonable criticism of Pitt after calling the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, his comments were broadcast publicly at a time when he likely thought he was off the air.

A Twitter user captured and shared a video showing Blackledge and fellow ESPN announcer Sean McDonough talking after Tennessee beat Pitt 34-27 in overtime. Their conversation aired on ESPN’s stream, with the two seemingly unaware of that fact.

Todd Blackledge and Sean McDonough unaware they are still on air on ESPN stream after Pitt/Tenn game pic.twitter.com/i90YHdkFRo — FOOTBALL EXPERT (@scfbxp) September 11, 2022

“They were rather pedestrian,” Blackledge said of Pitt. “They averaged five yards per play.”

Blackledge said twice that Pitt was “pedestrian” offensively.

As a bonus, McDonough was shown complaining about the ESPN app being unhelpful as he tried to pull up the scoring summary for the game.

Blackledge was a Penn State quarterback, so maybe he felt he had to mind himself while calling a Pitt game. But the Panthers deserved that kind of commentary.

They averaged 6.2 yards per pass and 3.6 yards per rush. They sure miss the big-play ability of Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC.

Interestingly, the team’s gained nearly the same amount of yards in the game: 416 for Tennessee, and 415 for Pitt.