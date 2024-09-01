Everyone made same joke about Billy Napier struggling to open water bottle

Billy Napier had a rough day on Saturday, and many fans had no problem kicking the Florida coach while he was down.

Florida is hoping to finally turn things around this season in Napier’s third year as head coach, but the Gators are off to a terrible start. Florida was dominated 41-17 by in-state rival Miami on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

In his postgame press conference, Napier used words like “embarrassing” to describe his team’s performance. As he was doing so, he struggled to get a water bottle open before eventually appearing to give up.

Imagine getting whipped on the field and then by a water bottle post game 😂 #GoCanes 🟠🟢🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zx28yUrDGA — Yo Cane (@Yo_Cane01) September 1, 2024

The water bottle mishap led to many fans making the same joke about how the Hurricanes and the water bottle gave Napier a beatdown.

Poor Billy Napier, can’t even beat a water bottle pic.twitter.com/MP0umUB98G — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 1, 2024

Billy Napier getting destroyed by Miami and then not being able to open a bottle of water has to be rock bottom. pic.twitter.com/mkxo6z1X4U — OutKick (@Outkick) September 1, 2024

On the field Billy Napier got hit by a category five hurricane Off the field Billy Napier got dominated by a water bottle pic.twitter.com/ADzIt8VpgY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2024

I don’t know who struggled more, Florida vs Miami or Billy Napier trying to open a water bottle 💀

pic.twitter.com/C2vxEBhVa3 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) September 1, 2024

Look Miami and this water bottle did come to play around Billy Napier pic.twitter.com/r02eWjBNJ9 — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) September 1, 2024

Water Bottle: 1

Napier: 0 L’s just keeping coming pic.twitter.com/fPSbEdtv2v — 🅱️🅿️ (@BP38three) September 1, 2024

Florida went 11-14 across Napier’s first two seasons with one bowl game appearance, which was a loss. The coach has already faced some significant criticism, and that is only going to get worse if the Gators have another bad year.

Napier has a lot of work to do with both his game-planning and his forearm strength.