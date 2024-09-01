 Skip to main content
Everyone made same joke about Billy Napier struggling to open water bottle

September 1, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Billy Napier struggles to open a water bottle

Billy Napier had a rough day on Saturday, and many fans had no problem kicking the Florida coach while he was down.

Florida is hoping to finally turn things around this season in Napier’s third year as head coach, but the Gators are off to a terrible start. Florida was dominated 41-17 by in-state rival Miami on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

In his postgame press conference, Napier used words like “embarrassing” to describe his team’s performance. As he was doing so, he struggled to get a water bottle open before eventually appearing to give up.

The water bottle mishap led to many fans making the same joke about how the Hurricanes and the water bottle gave Napier a beatdown.

Florida went 11-14 across Napier’s first two seasons with one bowl game appearance, which was a loss. The coach has already faced some significant criticism, and that is only going to get worse if the Gators have another bad year.

Napier has a lot of work to do with both his game-planning and his forearm strength.

