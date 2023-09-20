Ex-Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens dies at 66

Former Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens died on Tuesday at the age of 66 due to injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in March.

Teevens was injured when his bike was hit by a pickup truck in Florida. Teevens’ right leg had to be amputated after the accident. He also suffered spinal cord injuries.

A former quarterback, Teevens was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978 after leading Dartmouth to the Ivy League title. He later became a football coach and is Dartmouth’s all-time leader in coaching wins.

In addition to coaching at Dartmouth, Teevens coached Tulane from 1992-1996 and went 10-46 over five seasons. He also coached Stanford from 2002-2004 and went 10-23.

Teevens also served as a coach at the annual Manning Passing Academy. He was known for his work to reduce concussions in football.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the Teevens family said in a statement. “Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.

“We are confident and take comfort in the fact that he passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired.”