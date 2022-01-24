 Skip to main content
Ex-Georgia WR transfers to rival Alabama

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

We have seen plenty of college football players utilize the transfer portal and switch schools this offseason, but few have made a more brazen move than Jermaine Burton.

Burton announced on social media Sunday that he has transferred from Georgia to rival Alabama.

That is a bold move considering what just transpired.

Bama and Georgia were the top two teams in college football last season. They met in the SEC Championship Game and then the national championship. Bama won the first meeting, but Georgia won the second, which gave them the title.

Burton leaving Georgia is one thing, but going to a big rival like Alabama is personal. His former teammates definitely won’t like that.

Burton is the third notable transfer Alabama has landed.

Burton had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last season. His transfer apparently means the rumor that he and JT Daniels were a package deal was false.

