Lane Kiffin reportedly meets with transfers JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton

Lane Kiffin is still looking for a new quarterback for his Ole Miss team next season, and he may have a new candidate.

Kiffin teased fans on Twitter Thursday by posting a photo of the Athens Ben Epps Airport. His tweet included a dog emoji.

What was going on in Athens, Ga.? WCBI’s Jon Sokoloff reported that Kiffin was meeting with JT Daniels and Jermaine Burton, who are leaving Georgia as transfers. Sokoloff adds that Daniels and Burton see themselves as a package deal.

Ole Miss is losing starting quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL Draft. Kiffin has been in the mix for numerous possible transfers, such as Dillon Gabriel (who committed to Oklahoma) and Jaxson Dart. We can apparently add Daniels to the list.

Daniels is a former 5-star recruit and has played for USC and Georgia. He has passed for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over four seasons. Burton had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last season.

Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports