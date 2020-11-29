Ex-Michigan star Brian Griese wants Jim Harbaugh fired

Michigan has essentially been good but not great during the majority of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach, and former Wolverines star Brian Griese feels a coaching change needs to be made in Ann Arbor.

Following Michigan’s 27-17 loss to to Penn State on Saturday, Griese took to Twitter to call for Harbaugh to be fired. The “Monday Night Football” analyst shared a screenshot of some unflattering stats from Harbaugh’s time in Michigan and wrote “Enough is enough!”

Griese won a championship at Michigan in 1997 and was named Rose Bowl MVP in 1998.

As you can see from the graphic, the Wolverines have consistently come up short in big games since Harbaugh was hired in 2015. Their overall record of 49-22 is not horrible, but Michigan is 1-5 in bowl games and 11-16 against ranked teams. They are 2-12 against top-10 teams and have never beaten Ohio State.

Michigan is 2-4 after Saturday’s loss and on pace for their first ever losing season under Harbaugh. The coach took responsibility for the team’s struggles following a recent embarrassing loss.

Urban Meyer, who consistently owned Harbaugh’s teams when he was coaching at Ohio State, recently offered a bold take for how Michigan might be able to turn things around. It’s possible Harbaugh won’t be around long enough to carry out a plan like that.