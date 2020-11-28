Urban Meyer shares bold take on what Michigan must do to turn things around

The Michigan Wolverines’ disappointing season has left many trying to diagnose the problems plaguing the program. Urban Meyer has a particularly strong stance on what the program must do to turn things around.

Meyer said on Saturday’s edition of “Big Noon Kickoff” that the culture of the Michigan program needs a total rethink. In addition, he pointed out Michigan’s failures when it comes to recruiting and player development.

“I think it’s time to blow it up,” Meyer said. “I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture, dig deep. 2-5, there’s something going on. And once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’re bad players. That’s not fair. … You have got to really lift that hood and say okay, tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change? Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players?”

Meyer clarified that “blow it up” did not mean firing coach Jim Harbaugh, but rather taking a hard look at the culture of the program and making the necessary changes.

“Any time you say that, where do you go?” Meyer said. “He is a great football coach. He won 70 percent of his games in the NFL. You can’t all of a sudden say he’s a bad football coach. That’s not fair. But football programs are complicated. I always tell people they’re living organisms. Are you solid in culture? Are you solid in talent acquisition and your plan? If not, fix it.”

Meyer has identified these issues before. Michigan fans may not be keen on taking advice from the former head coach of their rival, but it’s hard to argue with him. Sometimes has gotten stale in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh is six years in now, and things aren’t clicking. Michigan probably won’t hire a better coach, but the messaging could certainly change.