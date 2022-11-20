Fan runs onto field at Rose Bowl after UCLA-USC game, gets crushed by security

A fan ran onto the field at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. following USC’s 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, and said fan got wrecked.

Take a look at this video, which shows the fan getting crushed by not one, but two security guards.

Let’s hope the bruises and soreness were worth it. Maybe the fan was a Trojans supporter and so happy about the win that he didn’t care. What would be worse is if he was a UCLA supporter who not only saw his team lose, but then took that hit on top of it.