Fans go after Florida State supporter for ducking humiliating bet

September 2, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Florida State logo on the field

Apr 12, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; The Florida State Seminoles logo before the start of the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

One Florida State fan recently learned the hard way that the internet never forgets.

Fans on X are trying to track down a Florida State supporter who guaranteed that FSU would win Monday against Boston College. The Seminoles supporter with the username “@321nole on X” was so confident that he said he would eat dog poop out of a plastic cup with a spoon if the team lost.

“If Florida State loses to BC this weekend,” wrote the fan last week. “I will eat dog s–t out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it. Book it!”

Boston College crushed FSU from start to finish en route to a 28-13 win.

The FSU fan ended up deleting all his social media accounts. But that didn’t stop people online from clowning him and asking for him to follow through.

The news even reached mainstream media. The Florida State fan was playfully called out by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and other reporters after the game.

The fan has only himself to blame for making such a disgustingly bold claim on social media.

But if there is a secondary culprit behind his demise, it was FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The Seminoles QB put on a bad performance and finished 21/42 for 275 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Florida State fans didn’t show Uiagalelei much mercy either.

Florida State fans, Florida State Football
.

