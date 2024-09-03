Fans go after Florida State supporter for ducking humiliating bet

One Florida State fan recently learned the hard way that the internet never forgets.

Fans on X are trying to track down a Florida State supporter who guaranteed that FSU would win Monday against Boston College. The Seminoles supporter with the username “@321nole on X” was so confident that he said he would eat dog poop out of a plastic cup with a spoon if the team lost.

“If Florida State loses to BC this weekend,” wrote the fan last week. “I will eat dog s–t out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it. Book it!”

Has anyone heard from @321nole this evening? A little nervous for him. pic.twitter.com/j6kL9XsL9u — Jess Volliday (@jessholliday10) September 3, 2024

Boston College crushed FSU from start to finish en route to a 28-13 win.

The FSU fan ended up deleting all his social media accounts. But that didn’t stop people online from clowning him and asking for him to follow through.

Wow, we have found 321nole… he has deleted X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pic.twitter.com/E43nMT8i8i — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2024

The news even reached mainstream media. The Florida State fan was playfully called out by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and other reporters after the game.

If you had a bad long weekend, at least it wasn’t “Scott Van Pelt on national TV calling you out for not eating dog poop” bad pic.twitter.com/qVzWIQ44Pt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2024

OK, @321Nole. I don't know where you are or if you're ever re-activating your account, but you have a standing invite to eat that dog poop out of a red Solo cup on me and @AriWasserman's show.https://t.co/MhpdMbAjN8 pic.twitter.com/zScpMBcJcl — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 3, 2024

The fan has only himself to blame for making such a disgustingly bold claim on social media.

But if there is a secondary culprit behind his demise, it was FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The Seminoles QB put on a bad performance and finished 21/42 for 275 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Florida State fans didn’t show Uiagalelei much mercy either.