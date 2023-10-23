Fans asking the same question about Arch Manning

The injury to Quinn Ewers has college football fans asking the same question about Arch Manning.

Ewers suffered a shoulder injury during a collision on a sack taken in Texas’ 31-24 win over the Houston Cougars on Saturday. An MRI on Sunday revealed that Ewers has a grade 2 AC joint sprain.

Sources: Texas QB Quinn Ewers has a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder and is expected to miss some time, an MRI revealed on Sunday. The injury is not season ending, as @anwarrichardson reported earlier. A more finite timetable should emerge this week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 23, 2023

Ewers’ injury will not end his season, but he is expected to miss some time. Will that mean fans will get to finally see Manning this season? That’s what people want to know. For now, the answer is probably not.

Maalik Murphy has been Texas’ backup quarterback all season. Murphy went 1/2 for 7 yards while mostly handing off after replacing Ewers in the win over Houston.

A freshman from Inglewood, Calif., Murphy has seen action in three games this season. Manning has not played in any games.

Entering the season, there was talk that the plan was for Manning to take a redshirt year. One would have to imagine that that plan remains intact despite the injury to Ewers.

“Both those guys … they have really put in a lot of work to play good football for us,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told the media after Saturday’s game.