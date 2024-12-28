Fans loved the change made to field at Pop-Tarts Bowl

Since taking over for the Cheez-It Bowl in 2023, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which is sponsored by Kellogg’s, has quickly become a fan favorite.

On Saturday, when the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones, fans will have even more to be excited about. In addition to edible mascots and a 77-pound trophy that includes a working toaster, the traditionally white sidelines with include a new custom feature: Pop-Tarts sprinkles.

New favorite part of the @PopTartsBowl: That they asked for and received permission from the NCAA to put sprinkles on the field. pic.twitter.com/p9Oj3Wauw6 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 28, 2024

“We’re usually an ask for forgiveness kind of bowl, but this felt like a good time to ask for permission,” the Pop-Tarts Bowl wrote on their official X account.

The fact that the NCAA granted their request speaks volumes about the popularity of this bowl game. And the fans took notice.

“Pop Tarts Bowl is becoming an elite event. Make it a playoff game,” an X user wrote. “The peach bowl won’t even allow Bevo at the game and the Pop Tart bowl is getting sideline sprinkles made”

“Easily becoming a top bowl game,” another wrote. “Can’t wait for the annual sacrifice of the giant PopTart.”

Not only will fans get to enjoy all the Pop-Tarts-related goodness, they will also likely be treated to a quality football game with top-tier players. Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on ABC.